The Daily Advance

George Harris

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Michael McCollum
  • "Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. May..."
    - Michael McCollum
  • "May your heart and soul find peace and comfort Please..."
    - Collis McCollum
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Kimberly Jones
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - adr

George Harris

ELIZABETH CITY - George Harris entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Sawyer's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC at 2:00 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5-8pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at his residence, 107 Lisa Way, Elizabeth City, NC.

George leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Lois Harris; two daughters, Sylvia Harris, Elizabeth City, NC and Francine Goodwin, Brooklyn NY; adopted son, Chauncy Gilliam, Parmele, NC; grandson; two granddaughters; sister, Vivian Harris, Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jolipher Harris (Pecolia), Camden, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Harris family. As published in The Daily Advance
Funeral Home
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.