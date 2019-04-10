George Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - George Harris entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Sawyer's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC at 2:00 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5-8pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at his residence, 107 Lisa Way, Elizabeth City, NC.
George leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Lois Harris; two daughters, Sylvia Harris, Elizabeth City, NC and Francine Goodwin, Brooklyn NY; adopted son, Chauncy Gilliam, Parmele, NC; grandson; two granddaughters; sister, Vivian Harris, Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Jolipher Harris (Pecolia), Camden, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Harris family. As published in The Daily Advance
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 10, 2019