George Parigo Armstrong, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - George Parigo Armstrong, Jr., 75, transitioned from this life on July 2, 2019.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1367 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, NC.



The special family links that remain include his loving mother, Audrey Leolia Armstong of Elizabeth City, NC; his wife, Annie Armstrong of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons: Terrill Armstrong of San Francisco, CA, Chonbrey (Nakia) Amstrong of Elizabeth City, NC, and Toriano (Angela) Armstrong of Wendell, NC; two daughters: Lavonda "Gale" Johnson and Jacqueline (Jesse) White of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carlton (Glenda) Armstrong of Elizabeth City, NC and Brien (Patricia) Armstrong of Michigan; two sisters, Dimples Armstrong of Elizabeth City, NC and Glenda (Melvin) Armstrong of Danbury, CT; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to serve the Armstrong family. As published in The Daily Advance

