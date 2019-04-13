George Raymond Sawyer
|
ELIZABETH CITY - George Raymond Sawyer, age 65, died April 10, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Eugene Carpenter and Doris Ann Robinson, he served his country honorably with the U. S. Marine Corps. He was a mobile home salesman.
Surviving are his children, Jason Sawyer of Camden, NC and Rachel Sutton (Michael) of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Michael Carpenter of Irmo, SC and David Carpenter of Greenville, NC; a sister, Lisa Loucks of Camden, NC; and grandchildren, Becca Sawyer, Benjamin Sutton and Ava Sutton. He was preceded in death by a brother, Milton Sawyer, Jr.
No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
