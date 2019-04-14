George "Big George" Stokley
ELIZABETH CITY - George "Big George" Stokley entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing and visitation will take place on Monday from 5-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 pm at the funeral home.
Big George leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Thelma Stokley; four daughters, Vanessa Quidley, Cynthia Williams (Verlin) both of Elizabeth City, NC, Eva Simpson (Ronald), Lacrosse, Va. and Marietta Wilson (Phillip), Moyock, NC; two sons, Samuel Roach (Brenda), Fredericksburg, Va and George Stokley (Felicia), Suffolk, Va; thirteen grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren;; six sisters, Gertrude Williams, Agnes Davis, Carolyn Stokley, Mary Stanley (Leroy), Selena Trent and Earlene Stokley; two brothers, Johnnie Stokley (Donnell) and Richard Stokley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
