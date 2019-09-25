George "Tommy" T. Wilkins, Jr
ELIZABETH CITY - Tommy Wilkins, age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Tommy was born in Wilson, NC to the late George Wilkins, Sr. and Mamie Taylor Wilkins. He was husband of the late JoAnne P. Wilkins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Leona Shaw.
Tommy was retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Newport News Shipbuilding. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. Tommy is survived by a son, George Wilkins (Kathy) of Elizabeth City, NC; a granddaughter Meredith Baldwin (Tyler) of Burlington, NC; a grandson Andrew Wilkins (Shannon) of Garner, NC and a great granddaughter Avery.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church at 1035 US Highway 17 in Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for Bible distribution to The Gideons International, PO Box 1113, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Sturtevant Funeral Home 5201 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth, VA is serving the Wilkins family. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 25, 2019