CAMDEN - George Walter Taylor, age 90, of Chantilly Road, Camden, NC passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Carteret County, NC to the late Carl Zedoc Taylor and Virginia Moore Taylor, he was the widower of Ruby Brite Taylor, the love of his life. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Coast Guard with over 20 years of service. George was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, the Senior Adult Choir, and Eureka Masonic Lodge # 317 AM&AM.



He is survived by two sons, Larry Joe Taylor (Teresa) of Elizabeth City, NC and Carl Ray Taylor (Susan) of Norfolk, VA; a sister, Linda T. Becton (Lee); a brother, James A. Taylor (Marie); three grandchildren, Scottie Taylor (Paula), Daniel Taylor (Sara), and Stacy King (Tony); one great grandchild, Alistair King; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Clay Taylor.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Matt Thomas. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors and Masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944 or the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Fund, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA, 22201. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Taylor family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

