George Wayne Hufton
ELIZABETH CITY - George Wayne Hufton, affectionately known as Shorty, 80 of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family and friends. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church for 32 years where he faithfully ran the card ministry.
Life Celebration Services for Wayne will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church, Hertford, NC with Pastor Phillip Harden, officiating. Interment will be in the Westlawn Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the home of deceased, 1401 Walker Avenue Apt 321, Elizabeth City, NC.
Wayne was born in Tyrrell Co, NC on April 1, 1939 to Fannie Copeland Marriner and Wilbert Hufton.
He is survived by his wife of 59 in a half years, Dora Bridgeman Hufton, son, Darryl Hufton (Edna), daughters, Sharon Morgan (Duwayne) and Angie Harden (Charles) step-father, John Marriner, brother, Bradley Hufton, sister, Debbie Blanchard; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Hufton family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 26, 2020