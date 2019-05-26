Guest Book View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Visitation Following Services parish hall Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude F. White



ELIZABETH CITY - Gertrude "Trudy" Fearing White, 96 formerly of the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Blairsville, GA. She was born March 8, 1923 in Elizabeth City to the late Enoch Pratt Fearing and Gertrude Evans Fearing and was the widow of Beverly Wright White. She was a retired secretary for the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Schools, a member of Christ Episcopal Church, The Wareham Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, US Heritage Society, Colonial Dames of 17th Century, Mayflower Society, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Museum of the Albemarle, and Who's Who in NC.



She is survived by two daughters, Beverly W. Peterson (Allen) of Mineral Bluff, GA, and Betty W. Quinn (Terry) of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, Andrew Schlueter, John Schlueter, Cameron Quinn, and Ramsay Quinn; and two great grandchildren, Caroline Schlueter and Chad Schlueter. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Raymond "Boopie" Fearing and Fred Fearing.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with Father Jim McGee officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the parish hall at 10:00 a.m.. Burial will be in the Episcopal Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

