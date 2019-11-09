Gilbert Lee Whidbee, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Gilbert Lee Whidbee, Jr, 83 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Waterbrooke Assistant Living in Elizabeth City, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 204 Lafayette Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Alice Nixon Whidbee of the home; one daughter, Cheryl Jordan (Marvin) of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Tashawn Riddick, Sr., (Johnetta) of Shawboro, NC, Aaliyah Whidbee of Charlotte, NC and Saleria Jordan of Elizabeth City, NC; one great-grandson, Tashawn Riddick, Jr., of Shawboro, NC; seven aunts, Elizabeth Boone of Elizabeth City, NC, Beatrice Coleman of Hertford, NC, Mary Jane Carter of Elizabeth City, NC, Elouise Whidbee of Hertford, NC, Eula Martin of Elizabeth City, NC, Essie Davis and Katie Spellman of Hertford, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expression of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Expression of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 9, 2019