Gladys Beatrice Dunston

MOYOCK - Gladys Beatrice Dunston entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 326 Tulls Creek Rd, Moyock, NC 27958. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm at the funeral home.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memories; daughters, Frances Caldwell (Willie), Theresa Hardy, Vicky Cuffee, Patricia Tillet, sons; Glennie Dunston (Kaye), Michael Dunston, Thurman Dunston, Herbert Dunston, Alvin Dunston, Zachary Dunston, and Tony Dunston, siblings, Ruby Cowell (Joseph) and William Jones (Shelly), and a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

You may sign the on- line guest book at www.beacrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Dunston family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 23, 2020
