Gladys Beatrice Dunston
MOYOCK - Gladys Beatrice Dunston entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 326 Tulls Creek Rd, Moyock, NC 27958. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm at the funeral home.
Gladys leaves to cherish her memories; daughters, Frances Caldwell (Willie), Theresa Hardy, Vicky Cuffee, Patricia Tillet, sons; Glennie Dunston (Kaye), Michael Dunston, Thurman Dunston, Herbert Dunston, Alvin Dunston, Zachary Dunston, and Tony Dunston, siblings, Ruby Cowell (Joseph) and William Jones (Shelly), and a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
You may sign the on- line guest book at www.beacrivers.com
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 23, 2020