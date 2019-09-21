Glenn Allen Eure
ELIZABETH CITY - Glenn Allen Eure, 60, of 1604 Lark Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. He was born July 28, 1959 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Lloyd Thomas Eure, Sr. and Flossie Williams Eure and was the husband of Lynn Barclift Eure of the residence. He worked in construction and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, L.T. Eure, Jr. (Randi) of Southern Shores, NC; a daughter, Rachel Bundy (Paul) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Clay White (Channin) of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Riley, Paul, Jr., Case, and Cole; and two nephews, Sam Eure of Durham, NC and Westley Eure of Houston, TX.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and at other times at the residence.
As published in The Daily Advance
