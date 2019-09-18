Gloria Askew
HIGH POINT - Mrs. Gloria McGinnis Askew, 91, of High Point, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born October 21, 1927, in Florence, SC, Gloria was the daughter of the late Herbert and Fannie Gantt McGinnis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Hurdle, her son, Dennis Hurdle, Jr., and her brother, Bob McGinnis Gloria was of the Baptist faith and retired from Big Star Grocery Store.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Commander Robert "Bob" Askew, USCG (Ret); son Paul Hurdle; and daughters, Peggy Hurdle Stradley and Diane Hurdle Patrick; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, Sept. 18th, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, in High Point, officiated by Rev. Roger Carmichael. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 18, 2019