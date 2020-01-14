Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria White Fountain. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria White Fountain



ELIZABETH CITY - Gloria "Flossy" White Fountain, 83, of 686 Mt. Herman Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County on October 8, 1936 to the late Shirley Elizabeth Morris Bundy and Joshua Warren Bundy, she was the widow of Robert Earl Fountain. Mrs. Fountain was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and foster mother.



She is survived by daughters, Angie Harden (Philip) of Elizabeth City, NC and Annette Berryman (Allen) of Chowan County; sons, Joseph White (Brandi), Henry White (Jennifer), Milton Phthisic, Jr. (Diana), and Danny White (Audra) all of Elizabeth City; Linwood White (Thelma) of Madisonville, TN, Eric White (Cheryl) of Ahoskie, NC and Ricky Phthisic of Hertford, NC; special daughter in law, Tammy White of Elizabeth City, NC; step daughters Shelva Nordan and Roberta Wilson; step son Earl Fountain; 34 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren, all of who she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by husbands, Henry "Buddy" White, Tony White, and Milton Phthisic.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Sister Cora Reid. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Fountain family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



