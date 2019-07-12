The Daily Advance

Goldie Mae James Grant

Service Information
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-6575
Obituary
Goldie Mae James Grant

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Celebration of life for Goldie Mae James Grant 76 of Bridgeville Delware will be Saturday, July 13th at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Grove cemetery. Vistation will be Saturday at Stallings Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. before the funeral.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie Lewis James and Caleb James Sr. and one brother, Caleb James, Jr.

She is survived by two daugthers, Pam James White and Alicia James; two sisters, Queenie James and Dorothy Bryant; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 12, 2019
