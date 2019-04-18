Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Paul Gray. View Sign

Gordon Paul Gray



ELIZABETH CITY - Gordon Paul "Two Cent" Gray, age 65, of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 30, 1953 to Melissa Nash Gray and the late David Paul Gray, he was a retired assembly worker for Ford Motor Company.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Adam Paul Gray, (Tracy), Eve Michelle Gray, Joshua Paul Gray (Kelsey); siblings, Penny Mansfield (David), Joann Welch, and Louis Daniel "Danny" Gray (Lori); grandchildren, Savannah, Elijah, Ephraim, Solomon, Esaias, Silas, Ellyana, Shiloh, Eden, Scarlett, Allyssa, Brayden, and Harper.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by his son, Adam Gray. Following the service, a reception will be held at Corinth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening, April 19, 2019 at the residence of Joshua and Kelsey Gray, 1806 Fearing Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC from 5:30 ~ 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: North Carolina Resources Education Program at



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Gordon Paul GrayELIZABETH CITY - Gordon Paul "Two Cent" Gray, age 65, of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 30, 1953 to Melissa Nash Gray and the late David Paul Gray, he was a retired assembly worker for Ford Motor Company.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Adam Paul Gray, (Tracy), Eve Michelle Gray, Joshua Paul Gray (Kelsey); siblings, Penny Mansfield (David), Joann Welch, and Louis Daniel "Danny" Gray (Lori); grandchildren, Savannah, Elijah, Ephraim, Solomon, Esaias, Silas, Ellyana, Shiloh, Eden, Scarlett, Allyssa, Brayden, and Harper.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by his son, Adam Gray. Following the service, a reception will be held at Corinth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening, April 19, 2019 at the residence of Joshua and Kelsey Gray, 1806 Fearing Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC from 5:30 ~ 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: North Carolina Resources Education Program at www.ncwildlife.org/Give-Donate/WildlifeResourcesEducationPrograms Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close