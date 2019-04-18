Gordon Paul Gray
|
ELIZABETH CITY - Gordon Paul "Two Cent" Gray, age 65, of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 30, 1953 to Melissa Nash Gray and the late David Paul Gray, he was a retired assembly worker for Ford Motor Company.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Adam Paul Gray, (Tracy), Eve Michelle Gray, Joshua Paul Gray (Kelsey); siblings, Penny Mansfield (David), Joann Welch, and Louis Daniel "Danny" Gray (Lori); grandchildren, Savannah, Elijah, Ephraim, Solomon, Esaias, Silas, Ellyana, Shiloh, Eden, Scarlett, Allyssa, Brayden, and Harper.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by his son, Adam Gray. Following the service, a reception will be held at Corinth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening, April 19, 2019 at the residence of Joshua and Kelsey Gray, 1806 Fearing Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC from 5:30 ~ 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: North Carolina Resources Education Program at www.ncwildlife.org/Give-Donate/WildlifeResourcesEducationPrograms .
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 18, 2019