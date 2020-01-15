Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace E. Ober. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace E. Ober



EDENTON - Lillian Grace Eason Ober, 89, of 2230 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Miss Grace was born in Gates County on April 17, 1930, and was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Rufus Harvey and Sabrah Forehand Eason. A homemaker, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Ober; her sisters, Viola Miller, Mae Rountree, Erma Byrum, Edna Earle Eason, and Clarenza Eason; and her brothers, Tom, Norman, Carey, and Joe Eason.



Surviving are three daughters, Carol O. Bland and husband, Paul, of Newport, Kim O. Ullom and husband, Billy, of Edenton, and Ginger O. Little of Watauga, TX; her son, Ivan Ober and wife, Lynn, of Edenton; ten grandchildren, Christy and Bradley Ober, Christina Bland, Amie Furr, Laura, Jacob, and Benjamin Ullom, and Josh, Andrew, and Rachel Little; and six great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Coby, Stephen, David, Abigail, and Jonah.



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.



Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the Building Fund or the Music Ministry Fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Grace E. OberEDENTON - Lillian Grace Eason Ober, 89, of 2230 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.Miss Grace was born in Gates County on April 17, 1930, and was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Rufus Harvey and Sabrah Forehand Eason. A homemaker, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Ober; her sisters, Viola Miller, Mae Rountree, Erma Byrum, Edna Earle Eason, and Clarenza Eason; and her brothers, Tom, Norman, Carey, and Joe Eason.Surviving are three daughters, Carol O. Bland and husband, Paul, of Newport, Kim O. Ullom and husband, Billy, of Edenton, and Ginger O. Little of Watauga, TX; her son, Ivan Ober and wife, Lynn, of Edenton; ten grandchildren, Christy and Bradley Ober, Christina Bland, Amie Furr, Laura, Jacob, and Benjamin Ullom, and Josh, Andrew, and Rachel Little; and six great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Coby, Stephen, David, Abigail, and Jonah.Funeral services will be held Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the Building Fund or the Music Ministry Fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close