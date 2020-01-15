Grace E. Ober
EDENTON - Lillian Grace Eason Ober, 89, of 2230 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Miss Grace was born in Gates County on April 17, 1930, and was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Rufus Harvey and Sabrah Forehand Eason. A homemaker, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Ober; her sisters, Viola Miller, Mae Rountree, Erma Byrum, Edna Earle Eason, and Clarenza Eason; and her brothers, Tom, Norman, Carey, and Joe Eason.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol O. Bland and husband, Paul, of Newport, Kim O. Ullom and husband, Billy, of Edenton, and Ginger O. Little of Watauga, TX; her son, Ivan Ober and wife, Lynn, of Edenton; ten grandchildren, Christy and Bradley Ober, Christina Bland, Amie Furr, Laura, Jacob, and Benjamin Ullom, and Josh, Andrew, and Rachel Little; and six great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Coby, Stephen, David, Abigail, and Jonah.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. A private burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the Building Fund or the Music Ministry Fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 15, 2020