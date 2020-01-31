Grace Patton Swann
MORGANTON - Grace Patton Swann, 95, of Morganton died Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Burke County, NC on September 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William Robert Patton and Grace Shell Patton. Grace was a member of First Presbyterian Church and retired from Burke County Public Schools. She was an elementary school teacher. She dearly loved children, her family and friends, and people in general.
Grace is survived by her son, Jeff S. Swann (Marie); grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott Swann, Jr., Kevin Swann (Brianna), Scott Swann (Erin), William Swann, and Jody Brown; great-grandchildren, Henry, Emma, Jack, and Gracie; sisters, Polly Wall and Peggy Leveque; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Bill F. Swann, who was retired from Wachovia Bank; children, Pamela Brown and Kevin Pat Swann; and siblings, Fred Patton, Dick Patton, Aldin Patton, Diane Patton, Sarah Saunders, and Bill Patton.
The memorial service will be he held at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lynn Webber officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to P.E.O. Sisterhood.
As published in The Daily Advance
