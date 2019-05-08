Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Alvin Arnold. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

H. Alvin Arnold



ELIZABETH CITY - Herman Alvin Arnold, age 71, of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County on February 3, 1948 to the late Herman G. Arnold, Jr. and Frances Watson Arnold, he was the husband of Bonnie Bunch Arnold of the residence. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during Vietnam. Brother Alvin was a member of the New Bern Scottish Rites Consistory #3, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Past Master of Eureka Lodge # 317 AF & AM; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Elizabeth City Chapter #44; and a member of the First Christian Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.



In addition to Bonnie, his wife of forty six years, he is survived by a daughter, Cathy Albertson (Larry) of Elizabeth City; a son, Gary Taft of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Krystal Brickhouse (Josh) of Elizabeth City; Christopher Albertson of Denver, CO; Heather Newbern (Leslie) of Currituck, NC; and Kyle Albertson of Spokane, WA; three great grandchildren, Aubrey and Greyson Brickhouse and Ella Newbern; a sister, Toni Jones (Ervin) of Kitty Hawk, and a brother, Calvin R. Arnold of Elizabeth City.



A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church, officiated by Rev Donald Waltz. The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Arnold family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

H. Alvin ArnoldELIZABETH CITY - Herman Alvin Arnold, age 71, of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County on February 3, 1948 to the late Herman G. Arnold, Jr. and Frances Watson Arnold, he was the husband of Bonnie Bunch Arnold of the residence. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during Vietnam. Brother Alvin was a member of the New Bern Scottish Rites Consistory #3, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Past Master of Eureka Lodge # 317 AF & AM; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Elizabeth City Chapter #44; and a member of the First Christian Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.In addition to Bonnie, his wife of forty six years, he is survived by a daughter, Cathy Albertson (Larry) of Elizabeth City; a son, Gary Taft of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Krystal Brickhouse (Josh) of Elizabeth City; Christopher Albertson of Denver, CO; Heather Newbern (Leslie) of Currituck, NC; and Kyle Albertson of Spokane, WA; three great grandchildren, Aubrey and Greyson Brickhouse and Ella Newbern; a sister, Toni Jones (Ervin) of Kitty Hawk, and a brother, Calvin R. Arnold of Elizabeth City.A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church, officiated by Rev Donald Waltz. The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Arnold family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close