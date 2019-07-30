Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Harvey Butt Jr.. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Graveside service 3:00 PM Mullen Cemetery 1930 New Hope Road Hertford , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





HERTFORD - Henry Harvey Butt, Jr., 86, of 1223 Woodville Road, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Butt was born in Perquimans County on August 23, 1932, and was the son of the late Henry Harvey, Sr. and Sarah Irene Hendren Butt. A retired farmer, he had also been employed with White Hat Seed Farm for many years. A member of New Hope United Methodist Church, he was a former member of Durant's Neck Ruritan Club. He was a Army veteran having served in the Korean War.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Stallings Butt; a sister, Joyce Butt Skinner; and by a granddaughter, Carla Ann Butt.



Surviving are his son, Carl H. Butt and wife, Stacy; two daughters, Karen Butt Mazik and husband, Bruce, and Annette Butt Perry and husband, Burke; a sister, Barbara Butt Winslow, all of Hertford; six grandchildren, Nicole and Faith Ann Mazik, James Harvey and Lucas Winslow, Erica Colson, and Allison Copeland; and eight great-grandchildren.



Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Mullen Cemetery, 1930 New Hope Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Casual dress in encouraged by the family. Friends may join the family at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to The Mullen Cemetery, in care of Chris Perry, 500 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944, or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1601 North Road Street, Suite B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting

