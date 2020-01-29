The Daily Advance

Hazel M. Hyder

Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-6575
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Hazel M. Hyder, 72, will be at 12 noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, Elder J C Puckett officiating and eulogist. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Stallings Funeral Home.

Hazel loved going to church and gospel singings. She was a stranger to no one. She was the life of the party. She wasn't afraid to let her light shine and her personality would light up the room. She will always be loved. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Ella Bailey, and the wife to the late Joseph Hyder, Sr., the love of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Dayna (Richy); son, Joseph (Sheena); sisters, Loraine, Evelyn, Florence, Edna, Elnora, and Vernell (Melvin); brothers, Carl (Alice), George, William, and Jimmy (Lois); brother -n- laws; John and Roy; sister -n-law, Adella; grandchildren, Sasha, Dacori, Dasia, and Jamari; and great grandchild, Royall.

She has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a close friends. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Harris, and Mary Lister; and a grandson, Zylek.

Stallings Funeral Home is assisting the Hyder and Bailey family.

Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 29, 2020
