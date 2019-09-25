Hazel Overton Pervis
ELIZABETH CITY - Hazel Overton Pervis, 94 of Elizabeth City, NC exchanged time for eternity peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Ernest Cole, officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1025 Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Jesse Pervis, Jr., (Brenda) of Charlotte, NC and James Carlton Pervis of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Doris Overton Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
