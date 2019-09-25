The Daily Advance

Hazel Overton Pervis (1925 - 2019)
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
Elizabeth City, NC
Hazel Overton Pervis

ELIZABETH CITY - Hazel Overton Pervis, 94 of Elizabeth City, NC exchanged time for eternity peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Ernest Cole, officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1025 Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, NC.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Jesse Pervis, Jr., (Brenda) of Charlotte, NC and James Carlton Pervis of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Doris Overton Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.

Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Pervis and connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 25, 2019
