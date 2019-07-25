Helen J. McPherson
CAMDEN - Helen Cletus Jones McPherson, age 90, of 237 South 343, Camden, NC died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1929 in Camden, NC, the only child of the late Luther Roland Jones and Leonora Burgess Jones. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and the Camden County Director of Elections for eighteen years.
She is survived by two sons, Dane Franklin McPherson and wife Julia Parker McPherson of Manteo, NC and Jeffrey Alan McPherson and wife Liz Jolly McPherson of Camden, NC; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lurena Torres and husband Chito of Reno, Nevada, Casey Dane McPherson of Manteo, NC, Brady Boyd McPherson of Mashoes, NC, Fischer Joel McPherson and Allison Jolly McPherson of Camden, NC; and four great grandchildren, Evie Dane McPherson, Ava Elizabeth Torres, Christian Torres, and Chandler Lawrence.
No services are planned. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence of the son Jeff McPherson, 134 Marles Way, Camden, NC. Memorial donations may be made to Sudan Shriners Children's Hospital Fund, 403 East Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the McPherson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
