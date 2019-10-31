The Daily Advance

Helen Olivia Freeman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Olivia Freeman.
Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Olivia Freeman

ELIZABETH CITY - Helen Olivia Freeman Brickers entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 noon. Viewing will take place on Thursday from 4-7pm at the funeral home with family receiving friends at funeral home from 5:30-7:00 pm.

Helen leaves to cherish her memories: children, Brenda Adams Holley and Casper "Jug" Adams(Gail): and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brickers family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.