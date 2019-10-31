Helen Olivia Freeman
ELIZABETH CITY - Helen Olivia Freeman Brickers entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Celebration of life service will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 noon. Viewing will take place on Thursday from 4-7pm at the funeral home with family receiving friends at funeral home from 5:30-7:00 pm.
Helen leaves to cherish her memories: children, Brenda Adams Holley and Casper "Jug" Adams(Gail): and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brickers family. As published in The Daily Advance
