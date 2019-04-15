Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ruth Crowley. View Sign

Helen Ruth Crowley



ELIZABETH CITY - Helen Ruth Crowley, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12th in Hyattsville, Maryland.



Born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC, she enjoyed summers at Nags Head with her friends, and spending time with her large extended family. She is preceded by her husband of over 60 years, Patrick Crowley Sr., and her two sons, Patrick Crowley Jr. and Paul Crowley. She leaves her grandsons, Kenyon Crowley and Fulton Crowley; her great grandchildren, Corbin Crowley, Hugo Crowley, and Emma Louise Crowley; and granddaughters- in-law, Celine Colin de Verdiere and Shanna Crowley, along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.



Ruth and Patrick Sr. traveled widely during their years with the United States Air Force, calling California, Texas, Massachusetts, South Carolina and North Carolina home. Ruth was strong in her Christian faith and fiercely independent. She provided warm care, shelter and comfort to her family, where for many years her mother, Lennie Fulton, lived with her and then her son, Patrick Jr. following an illness. Ruth and Patrick retired to Apex, North Carolina in 1975 and ran a successful Italian restaurant for years, doted on grandchildren and cultivated a robust garden and friendships.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at Twiford Funeral Home of Elizabeth City with a visitation at 2:00 pm and service at 3:00 pm followed by a private burial. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Crowley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Helen Ruth CrowleyELIZABETH CITY - Helen Ruth Crowley, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12th in Hyattsville, Maryland.Born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC, she enjoyed summers at Nags Head with her friends, and spending time with her large extended family. She is preceded by her husband of over 60 years, Patrick Crowley Sr., and her two sons, Patrick Crowley Jr. and Paul Crowley. She leaves her grandsons, Kenyon Crowley and Fulton Crowley; her great grandchildren, Corbin Crowley, Hugo Crowley, and Emma Louise Crowley; and granddaughters- in-law, Celine Colin de Verdiere and Shanna Crowley, along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.Ruth and Patrick Sr. traveled widely during their years with the United States Air Force, calling California, Texas, Massachusetts, South Carolina and North Carolina home. Ruth was strong in her Christian faith and fiercely independent. She provided warm care, shelter and comfort to her family, where for many years her mother, Lennie Fulton, lived with her and then her son, Patrick Jr. following an illness. Ruth and Patrick retired to Apex, North Carolina in 1975 and ran a successful Italian restaurant for years, doted on grandchildren and cultivated a robust garden and friendships.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at Twiford Funeral Home of Elizabeth City with a visitation at 2:00 pm and service at 3:00 pm followed by a private burial. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Crowley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close