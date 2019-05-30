Helene S. Taylor
Helene S. Taylor entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:30 pm at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Viewing will be on Saturday from 4:00-7:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 pm at the funeral home. Helene is survived by her loving family: daughter, Mrs. Phyllis T. Fitchgerald (Jonathan); grandson, Christian S.T. Fitchgerald; children of deceased spouse, Mr. George W. Taylor, Pamela Taylor Pridgeon (Chauncey) and John O. Taylor (Jeanne); grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph E. Spencer, Justine S. Spence, William B. Spencer (Cornelius), Bernadine Spencer and Kenneth L. Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 30, 2019