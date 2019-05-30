The Daily Advance

Helene S. Taylor (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
    - Leroy Dozier
    - Laurietta Spence-Dozier
    - Jean Sims
    - J B
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion,church
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
Helene S. Taylor

Helene S. Taylor entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:30 pm at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Viewing will be on Saturday from 4:00-7:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 pm at the funeral home. Helene is survived by her loving family: daughter, Mrs. Phyllis T. Fitchgerald (Jonathan); grandson, Christian S.T. Fitchgerald; children of deceased spouse, Mr. George W. Taylor, Pamela Taylor Pridgeon (Chauncey) and John O. Taylor (Jeanne); grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph E. Spencer, Justine S. Spence, William B. Spencer (Cornelius), Bernadine Spencer and Kenneth L. Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Taylor family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 30, 2019
