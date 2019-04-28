Herbert Glenmore Davenport, III
ELIZABETH CITY - Herbert Glenmore Davenport, III, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully at his home on April 25, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, benevolent father and stepfather, and steadfast friend. Herbert was born to Herbert Glenmore Davenport, Jr. and Elizabeth Jones Davenport on August 24, 1948. Growing up on the water, Herbert was the captain of the tugboat TUSCARORA, owned by Union Camp, for over 30 years. After leaving Union Camp, he spent many years working for Pasquotank County, as well as, Pelican Marina in Camden. Herbert was an avid APBA Hydroplane racer and a member of the Improved Order of Redmen, Pasquotank Tribe #8.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Amanda Bottum (Chris) of Elizabeth City; three stepchildren, Lisa Harris (Howard) of Camden, Eva Hurdle of Beechmont, KY, and Bruce Lilly of Kiln, MS; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Godparents, Chuck and Verna Higgins.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the funeral home and the family will greet friends immediately following the service in the lobby. Burial will be in the Roberts Family Cemetery in Shawboro, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Davenport family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 28, 2019