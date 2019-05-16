Herbert Reno Williams
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Deacon Herbert Reno Williams age 61 of 111 Thunderbird Lane, Williamsburg, VA transitioned from this life on May 9, 2019 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Road, Newport News, VA. A wake will be held at the church on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
Reno leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Cheryl White Williams of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Renee' Griffin (Brian) and Ashley Nicole Williams (Ashmore Hyndman, III) of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren, Jalen Griffin, Kaiden Griffin and Ayla Hyndman; three sisters, Minister Merzell F. Smith (Ronald) of Elizabeth City, NC, Dafney Johnson of Chesapeake VA, Constance Michaux of Riverhead, NY; four brothers, Marlyn Williams (Sarah) of Perry, Ga, Clyde N. Griffin of Norfolk, VA, Nathaniel Griffin (April) of Elizabeth City, NC and Sylvester Ferebee (Paula) of Upper Marlboro, Md; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Williams family by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 16, 2019