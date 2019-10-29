Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert "Carl" Robinson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gallop Funeral Services 6917 S Croatan Hwy Nags Head , NC 27959 (252)-449-8695 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert "Carl" Robinson, Jr.



MOYOCK - On October 23, 2019, Herbert "Carl" Robinson Jr., longtime resident of Currituck County, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Chief in the US Navy, and later retired as an electronics technician from Central Radio Company in Norfolk, VA. He was a volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Moyock Fire Department for 15 years, and spent time with his local Crawford Fire Department, as well.



He enjoyed vacationing with his family in Disney World, working with model trains, and more recently making his own wine.



Carl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, three children; David and his wife Sara, Shannon and her husband Steve, and Sharon and her husband Bill, two brothers, three sisters, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations towards a gift for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department to be made in his name. The family plans for a Memorial Service in January to celebrate his life. Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at



As published in The Daily Advance

Herbert "Carl" Robinson, Jr.MOYOCK - On October 23, 2019, Herbert "Carl" Robinson Jr., longtime resident of Currituck County, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Chief in the US Navy, and later retired as an electronics technician from Central Radio Company in Norfolk, VA. He was a volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Moyock Fire Department for 15 years, and spent time with his local Crawford Fire Department, as well.He enjoyed vacationing with his family in Disney World, working with model trains, and more recently making his own wine.Carl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, three children; David and his wife Sara, Shannon and her husband Steve, and Sharon and her husband Bill, two brothers, three sisters, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations towards a gift for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department to be made in his name. The family plans for a Memorial Service in January to celebrate his life. Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services was entrusted with arrangements.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close