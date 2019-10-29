Herbert "Carl" Robinson, Jr.
MOYOCK - On October 23, 2019, Herbert "Carl" Robinson Jr., longtime resident of Currituck County, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Chief in the US Navy, and later retired as an electronics technician from Central Radio Company in Norfolk, VA. He was a volunteer Firefighter and EMT with the Moyock Fire Department for 15 years, and spent time with his local Crawford Fire Department, as well.
He enjoyed vacationing with his family in Disney World, working with model trains, and more recently making his own wine.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, three children; David and his wife Sara, Shannon and her husband Steve, and Sharon and her husband Bill, two brothers, three sisters, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations towards a gift for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department to be made in his name. The family plans for a Memorial Service in January to celebrate his life. Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 29, 2019