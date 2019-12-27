Hilda Avant Ward
CAMDEN - Hilda Avant Ward, age 93, of 270A Trafton Road, Camden, NC passed on to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home. Born in Anderson, SC on April 11, 1926 to the late Hugh G. Avant and Rachel Campbell Avant, she was the widow of Robert Daniel Ward. She was the Finance Officer for Pasquotank County prior to her retirement. She was a member of Camden United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by Glenn Ward and his wife Irene, Keith Ward, Robert Krauss and his wife Tammy, all of Camden, NC and Dawn Davis of Lake Placid, FL; a grandson, Eric D. Ward and his wife Julie of Chesapeake, VA; great grandchildren, Daniel and David House, and Gabbie and Brody Ward, all of Chesapeake; and many close friends including her church family and Eastern Star family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sara A. Erexson.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camden UMC, 143 South Highway 343, Camden, NC 27921.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ward family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 27, 2019