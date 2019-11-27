Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Mae Moss Hughes. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Funeral service 2:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - Hilda Mae Moss Hughes, age 93, gained her wings on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mrs. Hilda was a native of Camden, NC, but lived most of her life in Elizabeth City, NC. Before recently relocating back to Pasquotank County with her oldest granddaughter, Mrs. Hilda had lived in Creswell, NC behind her two daughters.



Mrs. Hilda was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Moss, Sr. and Martha Ann Allen Moss. She married the love of her life in 1942, the late William Curtis "Pop" Hughes, former owner of H&H Tire Co. She then married her second love in 2005, the late Douglas M. Hughes.



She is survived by her brother and sister, Freddie Moss and Josephine Gorman of NJ. She was predeceased by three brothers, T. J. "Buddy" Moss, Jr., Franklin "Teenie" Moss, and Charles "Charlie Boy" Moss and four sisters, Margaret Frank, Alma Sawyer, Lucy Evans, and Edna Hewitt.



She is also survived by her daughters, Joyce Hughes Chambers and Joanne Baum Sorey; four grandchildren, Kim Outlaw Paul and husband Michael Paul of Elizabeth City, William "Buck" Hughes of Kill Devil Hills, Kelly Outlaw Hanekom and husband Neil of Fleetwood, PA, and Kathy Outlaw-Biscontini and her husband Jason of Camden; seven great grandchildren, Kristi Smith and husband Jonathan of Edenton, Kurtina Woolard and husband Anthony of New Bern, Harley Paul of Elizabeth City, Kala Gray and husband Brian of Wilmington, Nicholas Busby of MA, Jace and Jacob Biscontini of Camden; great great grandchildren, Gwen, Jayda, Mason, Austin and Caleb. Mrs. Hilda is also survived by close friend, Anita Mooney. She leaves behind her best friend and four-legged companion, her chihuahua, Peanut.



Special thanks to the nurses and aides of Hospice, especially her "girls" Kathy Payne and Allie Gibbs, and her co-cowgirl, Mattie Clark.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pepe'. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home immediately following the service and at other times at the home, 1200 Lynch's Corner Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hughes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at

