Hilton Leroy Whitehurst
ELIZABETH CITY - Hilton Leroy Whitehurst entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing will take place on Saturday from 4-6 pm with the family receiving friends at the funeral home.
Mr. Whitehurst leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Bettye Whitehurst; two daughters, Ilka Sutton and Jodi Everett; three sons, Hilton Bardell (Gwen), Thaddeus Whitehurst and Darren K. Whitehurst; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Whitehurst family. As published in The Daily Advance
