Horace Edward Harrell
WASHINGTON - Horace Edward Harrell, born January 31, 1941, fell asleep in death on May 7, 2019. He was 78 years old.
Preceded in death by his parents, Nannie Mae Johnson Harrell and Horace David Harrell of Suffolk, Virginia and his beloved wife of 47 years, Mamie King Harrell and 3 stepsons, William Harrell Hebden Jr., Paul Scott Hebden and Stephen Lane Hebden. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Britt, Vernon Harrell and Bobby Harrell and 2 stepsons, Dana Hebden and Chris Hebden.
A Memorial will be held on Friday, May 24 at 3:30 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Elizabeth City, NC , 313 Shirley Street, 27909. As published in The Daily Advance
