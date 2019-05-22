The Daily Advance

Horace Edward Harrell (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
313 Shirley Street,
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
Horace Edward Harrell

WASHINGTON - Horace Edward Harrell, born January 31, 1941, fell asleep in death on May 7, 2019. He was 78 years old.

Preceded in death by his parents, Nannie Mae Johnson Harrell and Horace David Harrell of Suffolk, Virginia and his beloved wife of 47 years, Mamie King Harrell and 3 stepsons, William Harrell Hebden Jr., Paul Scott Hebden and Stephen Lane Hebden. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Britt, Vernon Harrell and Bobby Harrell and 2 stepsons, Dana Hebden and Chris Hebden.

A Memorial will be held on Friday, May 24 at 3:30 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Elizabeth City, NC , 313 Shirley Street, 27909. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 22, 2019
