Hugh "Glenn" Hopkins
ELIZABETH CITY - Hugh Glenn Hopkins, 68, of Morgan's Corner Road, Elizabeth City, NC died unexpectedly Sunday, September 22, 2019. A native of Pasquotank County, he was born November 17, 1950 to the late Hugh Gene Hopkins and Sadie Fay Twiddy Hopkins and was the husband of Nella Elizabeth "Beth" Lane Hopkins. He obtained an Associate Degree from the College of the Albemarle and was employed as the Facilities Manager for the Arts of the Albemarle. Glenn was a gifted artist and musician and was passionate in his support of the arts. He loved his work and was always sharing with his family the accomplishments of the artists and members of the Arts of the Albemarle.
Glenn is survived by Beth, his wife of thirty-six years; his son, Travis Hopkins and wife Stephanie of Hertford; his daughter Jill Shannonhouse of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren, Harper, Effie and Macie; his sister, Alice Hourmouzis; his brothers, Roy Hopkins, Jerry Hopkins and Eddie Hopkins and his dogs, Bo and Jack.
No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hopkins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 3, 2019