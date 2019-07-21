Ida Dance Copeland
CHESAPEAKE - Ida Dance Copeland, 76 formerly of Hertford, NC , died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Chesapeake, Va. Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will take place at the church on Monday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a wake beginning at 6:30 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her loving and precious memories: five children, Shirley Brooks of Chesapeake, VA, Rena Jones (Lee) of Edenton, NC, Mary Harris (James) of Elizabeth City, NC, Mac Copeland (Symanthia) of Hertford, NC and Marshall Watson of Rocky Mount, NC and Annette Harvey (George) of Hertford, NC, whom she raised as her very own; three siblings, Addie White (Johnnie), Charlie Dance, Jr., (Lucy) and Aresina Holley all of Hertford, NC; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rena Jones in c/o the Sean Jones Scholarship at the State Employees Credit Union, 142 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, NC 27944 in memory of Ida Copeland. Expressions of Love can be sent www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Copeland family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 21, 2019