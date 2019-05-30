Illa Pearl Parks



EDENTON - Illa Pearl Freeman Parks, 97, of Edenton Primetime Assisted Living, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Mrs. Parks was born in Bertie County on October 29, 1921, and was the youngest child and only daughter of the late Charlie H. and Nannie Jane Hughes Freeman. A homemaker, she had worked at George C. Moore Company, and was a member of Edenton Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Calvin "J.C." Parks; her five brothers, Herman, Bill, Shelton, George, and Ralph; and two sons-in-law, James G. Ervin, Jr. and Ralph R. Nowell.



Surviving are three daughters, Elaine Ervin and Jane Nowell, both of Edenton, and Jo Carol West and husband, The Rev. Gordon West, of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren, Leslie Hopkins, Jonathan Ervin, Amy Daugherty, Dana Cobb, Matthew West, Daniel West, and Hannah Johnson; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Spencer and Michael Nowell; eight great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by The Rev. David Brooks and the Rev. Gordon West. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services, or all other times at Elaine's home, 119 Bell Drive, Edenton.



Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. As published in The Daily Advance

