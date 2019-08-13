Inez B. Long
HERTFORD - Inez Beaulieu "Shorty" Long, 84, of Albemarle Village Apartments, and a former resident of Long Lane in Edenton, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Long was born in Rusk County, Wisconsin on August 19, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Remee Monroe and Laura Mabel Jacobson Beaulieu. A retired Licensed Practical Nurse, she had worked at both Chowan Hospital in Edenton, and Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, and later provided in home health care on a private duty basis. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose B. Long; two sisters, Pearl Heigh and Mary Stewart; and three brothers, Norman, Mark, and Larry Beaulieu.
Surviving are four sisters, Ruby Moss, JoAnn Kraimer, Janie Miller, and Norma Beaulieu; three brothers, Don, Gene, and Roy Beaulieu; and several nieces and nephews from both the Beaulieu and Long families.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Tony Evans. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Fund of Bethel Baptist Church, 794 Burnt Mill Road, or to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Dept., 462 Snug Harbor Road, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
As published in The Daily Advance
