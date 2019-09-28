Inez H. Bunch
EDENTON - Inez Virginia Hughson Bunch, 90, of Paradise Road, and formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Bunch was born in Bertie County on November 22, 1928, and was the daughter of the late James Herbert and Mary Sue Chamblee Hughson. Formerly employed with Layden's Day Care & Preschool, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and the Gum Pond Extension Homemakers Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Bunch, Sr.; her sisters, Minnie Rhea, Annie Ward, Mary Perry, and Ella Hewitt; and by her brothers, Harvey, Alvah, Stanley, and J.C. Hughson.
Surviving are three daughters, Evie Sue Riddick and husband, Jimmy, and Joyce Briggs and husband, Douglas, all of Sunbury, and Virginia Jones and husband, Larry, of Edenton; two sons, Eddie Bunch and wife, Ervina, of Gatesville, and David Bunch of Edenton; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Bob Young and the Rev. Rusty Womack. Friends may join the family at the home of Larry and Virginia Jones, 110 Cotton Patch Lane, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 28, 2019