Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez H. Bunch. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Graveside service 2:00 PM Beaver Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Inez H. Bunch



EDENTON - Inez Virginia Hughson Bunch, 90, of Paradise Road, and formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Bunch was born in Bertie County on November 22, 1928, and was the daughter of the late James Herbert and Mary Sue Chamblee Hughson. Formerly employed with Layden's Day Care & Preschool, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and the Gum Pond Extension Homemakers Club.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Bunch, Sr.; her sisters, Minnie Rhea, Annie Ward, Mary Perry, and Ella Hewitt; and by her brothers, Harvey, Alvah, Stanley, and J.C. Hughson.



Surviving are three daughters, Evie Sue Riddick and husband, Jimmy, and Joyce Briggs and husband, Douglas, all of Sunbury, and Virginia Jones and husband, Larry, of Edenton; two sons, Eddie Bunch and wife, Ervina, of Gatesville, and David Bunch of Edenton; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Bob Young and the Rev. Rusty Womack. Friends may join the family at the home of Larry and Virginia Jones, 110 Cotton Patch Lane, Edenton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Inez H. BunchEDENTON - Inez Virginia Hughson Bunch, 90, of Paradise Road, and formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.Mrs. Bunch was born in Bertie County on November 22, 1928, and was the daughter of the late James Herbert and Mary Sue Chamblee Hughson. Formerly employed with Layden's Day Care & Preschool, she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and the Gum Pond Extension Homemakers Club.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Bunch, Sr.; her sisters, Minnie Rhea, Annie Ward, Mary Perry, and Ella Hewitt; and by her brothers, Harvey, Alvah, Stanley, and J.C. Hughson.Surviving are three daughters, Evie Sue Riddick and husband, Jimmy, and Joyce Briggs and husband, Douglas, all of Sunbury, and Virginia Jones and husband, Larry, of Edenton; two sons, Eddie Bunch and wife, Ervina, of Gatesville, and David Bunch of Edenton; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Bob Young and the Rev. Rusty Womack. Friends may join the family at the home of Larry and Virginia Jones, 110 Cotton Patch Lane, Edenton.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close