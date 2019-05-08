Irene Rouse Gramby
TEMPLE HILLS, MD - Mrs. Irene Rouse Gramby of Temple Hills ,MD entered into eternal rest on April 27,2019.
Celebration of Life will take place May 11,2019 at 2pm at St. Paul A. M. E. Zion Church Hertford, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her parents Rufus and Lenora Rouse; two sons, Kevin Rouse, Anthony Gramby (Tyshanna); two sisters, Patricia Rouse, Anita Phillips( Wayne); one brother Keith Rouse; five Grandchildren, one aunt, Harriet Rouse; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 8, 2019