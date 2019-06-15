The Daily Advance

Irma Mae Perry Blanchard

Service Information
Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home
202 Church Street
Gatesville, NC
27938
(252)-357-5200
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Hertford, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Hertford, NC
Obituary
HERTFORD - Irma Mae Perry Blanchard, 83, of 632 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehab in Elizabeth City, NC.

A funeral service will be conducted at Greater Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon with Bishop Landon B. Mason. Burial will be in the Blanchard Family Cemetery, Hertford, NC. The viewing will be Saturday from 11:00 until the time of the service. Family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Blanchard was the daughter of the late Herman Perry and Hannah Hurdle Perry- Mitchell and the wife of the late Watson Blanchard.

She is survived by 2 daughters Andreia Blanchard of Hamden, CT and Michelle Blanchard of the home, 2 sons: Kenneth Blanchard (Teressa) of Belvidere, NC and John Blanchard of the home, daughter-in-law Juanita Blanchard, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 15, 2019
