Isaac Green Jr.

  • "Memories of my friend and cousin, Ike, brings smiles to my..."
    - Glendora Brothers
  • "The book of Proverbs 18:24 gives us all a powerful life..."
    - steve hinton
  • "The Lord called you home Ike at a young age. I remember our..."
    - Beverly Lightfoot-Scott
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "God bless the Green family."
    - CHARLES KEYS

Isaac Green, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Isaac Green, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chapel of Beach Rivers. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday from 4-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5--6:30pm at funeral home.

Isaac leaves to cherish his memories; son, Steven D. Green (Rashida) of Lorton, VA.; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 10, 2019
