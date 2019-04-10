Isaac Green, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Isaac Green, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chapel of Beach Rivers. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday from 4-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5--6:30pm at funeral home.
Isaac leaves to cherish his memories; son, Steven D. Green (Rashida) of Lorton, VA.; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere, dignified and professional service to the Green family.
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
