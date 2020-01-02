Jack Allen Mills, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Jack Allen Mills, Sr., age 74, of 1122 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Norfolk Sentara Hospital. Born on December 15, 1945 in Wicomico County, MD to the late Gerald Mills and Beatrice Bennett Mills, he was the husband of Mary Smalley Mills. He was a heavy equipment operator in construction.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Angie Griffin (James) of Edenton, NC; a son, Jack Mills, Jr. (Debbie) of Elizabeth City, NC; a stepdaughter Debbie Buenviage (Yancy) of CA; a stepson Mike Boyce (Nicki) of Elizabeth City, NC; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Zackary, Tim, Alex, and Kiana; and two great grandchildren, Annabelle and Alex.
No services will be held. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the residence.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Mills family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 2, 2020