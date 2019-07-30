Jack Oswald Horton
ELIZABETH CITY - Jack Oswald Horton, 90, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Jack was born in Ridgeville, Pennsylvania on January 19, 1929 to the late William Lee Horton and Sadie Owney Horton and was the loving and dedicated husband of the late Annie Ives Horton for sixty-six years. He served his country in the U. S. Army, had a long rewarding career with the US Postal Service, and most recently, owned and operated the Albemarle Appraisal & Realty Company. He was a man of deep faith and a member of First Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was always supportive of his family.
Jack is survived by four daughters, Janet Horton and husband Vince Tanner of Wilmington, NC, Susan H. Brown and husband Tim, Terry H. Jordan and husband, Neal and Leigh H. Austin, all of Elizabeth City; five granddaughters, Ashley Jordan, Lauren Brown, Maggie Tanner, Morgan Swan and Shelby Austin; and a brother, James D. Horton of Camden. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Seth Horton Tanner.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Waltz and Rev. David Turner. A private burial will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at all other times at his home. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Horton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on July 30, 2019