James Cleston Staples
SHILOH - After a heroic battle with cancer, James Cleston Staples, 75, of 128 Taylor Lane, Shiloh, NC went to his heavenly reward on Friday morning, June 28, 2019.
James ("Jim" or "Jimmy"), a painting and home improvement contractor, was a valued, extremely honest member of the Northeast N. C. business community.
After graduating from Camden County High School with the Class of 1962, he continued his studies with several years at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Jim was a deeply faithful, learned scholar of religion.
Survivors include his sister Linda (husband Trevor), brother Sam, sister Phyllis, nephew Joseph (friend Tami), and many cousins.
Per his wishes, no services will be observed. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Staples family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
