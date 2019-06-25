James "Jim" Henry Allen
ELIZABETH CITY - James "Jim" Henry Allen, 94, of 1205 Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, N. C. departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his four children; Ronnie E. Allen, Sr. (Franscene) of Fayetteville, N. C., Linda A. Briggs (Wilbert) of Arlington, VA., Michael Allen of Hampton, VA., and William Darwin Allen (Pamela) of Elizabeth City, N. C.; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at. A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P. M. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com.
A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Allen and connected families. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 25, 2019