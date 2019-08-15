James Leslie Brinson Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - James Leslie Brinson, Jr., age 69, of Campground Road, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence with family at his side. A native of Pasquotank County, NC he was born November 14, 1949 to the late James Leslie Brinson, Sr. and Charlotte Thurecht Brinson and was the husband of Cindy Taylor Brinson. He was retired after many years with school maintenance for Currituck County Public Schools. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to Cindy, his wife of 43 years, he is survived by two daughters, Lindsay Bundy and husband Daniel and Whitney Brinson; four grandchildren, Kayla Brinson, Steven Brinson, Andrew Bundy and Tyler Bundy all of Elizabeth City; and two brothers, David Brinson and wife Kay of Camden and Steve Brinson of Lenoir, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Reiver officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Brinson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 15, 2019