Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Lacy Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Matthew Lacy Jr.



HARRELLSVILLE - James Matthew Lacy, Jr., age 53, passed away on May 14, 2019 at on of his favorite places, by the water.



Mr. Lacy was born on June 8, 1965 to James and Ellen Lacy in Dallas, TX. Matt worked in landscaping and highway construction. Matt was a loving husband, son, father, Pop Pop, brother and uncle. His true passion was plants and designing beautiful landscapes and watching them grow. Matt loved being by the water, which is only fitting that he met his wife and chose to raise children on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He cherished his fur babies, being the only man on the beach that had his precious Pomeranian as his front seat companion. Matt will be deeply missed by his beloved family and friends.



Matt preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Egan Lacy an his faithful companion, his fur baby, Ginger Snap.



Left to cherish Matt's memory is his wife of nearly 33 years, Lynne of the home; his son, Joshua Matthew Lacy and his fiance;e, Caitlin Morgan Pyatt of Wilmington, NC; his daughter, Jessica Lacy Goodwin and husband Steven of Cedar Island, NC; tow grandsons, Cole Goodwin and Maverick Glenn Lacy; granddaughter, Ariya Goodwin; sister Patricia Lynette Lacy of Kill Devil Hills, NC; niece Brittany Lacy of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and his precious fur babies, Temple, Penelope and Coda.



As published in The Daily Advance

James Matthew Lacy Jr.HARRELLSVILLE - James Matthew Lacy, Jr., age 53, passed away on May 14, 2019 at on of his favorite places, by the water.Mr. Lacy was born on June 8, 1965 to James and Ellen Lacy in Dallas, TX. Matt worked in landscaping and highway construction. Matt was a loving husband, son, father, Pop Pop, brother and uncle. His true passion was plants and designing beautiful landscapes and watching them grow. Matt loved being by the water, which is only fitting that he met his wife and chose to raise children on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He cherished his fur babies, being the only man on the beach that had his precious Pomeranian as his front seat companion. Matt will be deeply missed by his beloved family and friends.Matt preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Egan Lacy an his faithful companion, his fur baby, Ginger Snap.Left to cherish Matt's memory is his wife of nearly 33 years, Lynne of the home; his son, Joshua Matthew Lacy and his fiance;e, Caitlin Morgan Pyatt of Wilmington, NC; his daughter, Jessica Lacy Goodwin and husband Steven of Cedar Island, NC; tow grandsons, Cole Goodwin and Maverick Glenn Lacy; granddaughter, Ariya Goodwin; sister Patricia Lynette Lacy of Kill Devil Hills, NC; niece Brittany Lacy of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and his precious fur babies, Temple, Penelope and Coda.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close