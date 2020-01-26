James Oliver "Teeny Man" Monds
TYNER - James Oliver "Teeny Man" Monds, 83, of Center Hill Road, died Friday, January 24, 2020, in Martin County General Hospital, Williamston.
"Teeny Man" was born in Perquimans County on July 25, 1936, and was the son of the late Bennie P. and Ruth Perry Monds. A retired farmer, he was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; and brothers, Benjamin, Preston, and Louis Monds.
Surviving are four daughters, Nadine Harris of Tyner, Arlene Spear and husband, Jackie, and Lisa Joyner, all of Hertford; and Cristle Bass of Jamesville; a sister, Daisy Jordan of Tyner; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Monday at 5:00 p.m. in Center Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors Russell Blanchard and Don English. Friends may join the family in the church's community social building immediately following the service, or all other times at Justin and Kaili Nixon's home, 918 Center Hill Road, Tyner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Center Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tyner, NC 27980.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 26, 2020