James (Jim) Ralph Hurdle Jr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Jim Hurdle, age 72, passed away peacefully on September 2 at his home in Rocky Mount, NC. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.



A memorial services with Masonic rites will be officiated by Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball on Saturday, September 14 at 2 p.m. at City Road United Methodist Church located at 509 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.



Jim's body was accepted by Duke University School of Medicine for anatomical study. The bodies of his parents, Ralph and Berth Hurdle, and the love of his life, Judy Yates, were also gifted to the program.



Jim was member of Eureka Lodge #317, Grigg's Community, York Rite Masons of Elizabeth City NC and Shriners, Sudan Temple of New Bern, NC for over 50 years. He also took great pride in three decades as a volunteer fireman.



He graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1966 and earned a Masters of Education in Library Science from East Carolina University. Over his lifetime, he was a high school and college librarian, a magistrate, and a prison correctional officer. His favorite job was working with his parents at Hurdle Hardware.



Throughout his life, Jim was devoted to his family and friends. Relatives left to remember and honor him include, his sister, Judy Edwards; niece, Marci Edwards, her son, Jameson and husband, Larry Vrooman; and nephew, Jay Edwards, and his wife, Anna. Judy Yates' daughters, Crystal Gower, Kim Maxey and Ginger Tess and their families were his heart. Jim didn't have biological children, but he cherished his relationship with Judy's children, grandchildren and the greats, and they loved their Papa.



Flowers will be appreciated or a memorial donation to one of Jim's favorite organizations would be a blessing: Inter County Fire Department, 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944, Battleboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4909 Hathaway Street, Battleboro, NC 27809, or , PO Box 1525 Ransom, West Virginia 25438.



