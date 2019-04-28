Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas FitzPatrick. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Memorial service 1:00 PM Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse 371 Albemarle Boulevard Hertford , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Thomas FitzPatrick



HERTFORD - James Thomas FitzPatrick "Fitz", age 70 of Hertford, NC, passed away at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Paula FitzPatrick, and his two children, Megan (Sean) of Milwaukee and Brendon of Raleigh.



Fitz was born in 1948 in Cleveland, OH, to the late Thomas and Margaret FitzPatrick. Fitz is survived by sisters Marjorie Rule of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Ann Opett (Ed) of Cleveland, OH; he was preceded in death by sister Mary Lou Ehrmann and brother-in-law Charles Rule.



A 1971 Business Administration graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Fitz was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After active and reserve service in the United States



His lifetime love of cars led Fitz to dedicate a majority of his career to the Ford Motor Company, with opportunities in Illinois, Minnesota and Maryland. He retired from Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, MD in 2012. In retirement, Fitz and Paula enjoyed traveling and kayaking together, and Fitz enjoyed golf and tennis. He also was a member of the Osprey Yacht Club and Sound Sports Club.



His family and friends will remember him most as an honest man with a witty sense of humor, a reserved and earnest demeanor, and genuine warmth. Thomas Jefferson once said, "The most valuable of all talents is that of never using two words when one will do." Fitz quietly embodied this trait.



At the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse (371 Albemarle Boulevard, Hertford, NC 27944) a memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. Friends may join the family at the residence after the celebration.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

James Thomas FitzPatrickHERTFORD - James Thomas FitzPatrick "Fitz", age 70 of Hertford, NC, passed away at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Paula FitzPatrick, and his two children, Megan (Sean) of Milwaukee and Brendon of Raleigh.Fitz was born in 1948 in Cleveland, OH, to the late Thomas and Margaret FitzPatrick. Fitz is survived by sisters Marjorie Rule of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Ann Opett (Ed) of Cleveland, OH; he was preceded in death by sister Mary Lou Ehrmann and brother-in-law Charles Rule.A 1971 Business Administration graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Fitz was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After active and reserve service in the United States Army , he also received his Master's in Marketing from Loyola University Chicago.His lifetime love of cars led Fitz to dedicate a majority of his career to the Ford Motor Company, with opportunities in Illinois, Minnesota and Maryland. He retired from Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, MD in 2012. In retirement, Fitz and Paula enjoyed traveling and kayaking together, and Fitz enjoyed golf and tennis. He also was a member of the Osprey Yacht Club and Sound Sports Club.His family and friends will remember him most as an honest man with a witty sense of humor, a reserved and earnest demeanor, and genuine warmth. Thomas Jefferson once said, "The most valuable of all talents is that of never using two words when one will do." Fitz quietly embodied this trait.At the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse (371 Albemarle Boulevard, Hertford, NC 27944) a memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. Friends may join the family at the residence after the celebration.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . https://www.michaeljfox.org/ Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.