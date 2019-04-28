James Thomas FitzPatrick
HERTFORD - James Thomas FitzPatrick "Fitz", age 70 of Hertford, NC, passed away at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Paula FitzPatrick, and his two children, Megan (Sean) of Milwaukee and Brendon of Raleigh.
Fitz was born in 1948 in Cleveland, OH, to the late Thomas and Margaret FitzPatrick. Fitz is survived by sisters Marjorie Rule of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Ann Opett (Ed) of Cleveland, OH; he was preceded in death by sister Mary Lou Ehrmann and brother-in-law Charles Rule.
A 1971 Business Administration graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Fitz was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After active and reserve service in the United States Army, he also received his Master's in Marketing from Loyola University Chicago.
His lifetime love of cars led Fitz to dedicate a majority of his career to the Ford Motor Company, with opportunities in Illinois, Minnesota and Maryland. He retired from Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, MD in 2012. In retirement, Fitz and Paula enjoyed traveling and kayaking together, and Fitz enjoyed golf and tennis. He also was a member of the Osprey Yacht Club and Sound Sports Club.
His family and friends will remember him most as an honest man with a witty sense of humor, a reserved and earnest demeanor, and genuine warmth. Thomas Jefferson once said, "The most valuable of all talents is that of never using two words when one will do." Fitz quietly embodied this trait.
At the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse (371 Albemarle Boulevard, Hertford, NC 27944) a memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. Friends may join the family at the residence after the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . https://www.michaeljfox.org/.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
