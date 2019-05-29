James William Sampson
HERTFORD - James William Sampson, 82, went to be with his heavenly father on May 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Luwanna Sue Sampson; two daughters-in-law, Shelia Evans and husband Larry of Texas and Lisa Sampson of Hobbsville; grandchildren, Priscilla Gabarron and husband John of Texas, Allen Sampson and wife Alexus of Texas, Dillon Sampson of Texas, Matthew Sampson of Hobbsville and Ashley Nicole Sampson of Hobbsville; and one great-grandson, Hayden, son of Allen and Alexus of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Ellis Sampson and Violet Marie Sampson; sister, Mary Louise Drew of Missouri; and three children, James William Sampson Jr., David Westley Sampson and Jimmy Dale Sampson.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as master sergeant for 25 years and worked at the U.S. Postal Service until he retired.
He was a member of Immanual Baptist Church for 25 years, until he passed away.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 W. Queen Street, Edenton, by Pastor John Keeter.
Funeral services will be at Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Kearney, Missouri at a later date. As published in The Daily Advance
